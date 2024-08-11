Trudy Dee Seiple

Trudy Dee Seiple, 78, of The Villages, FL, passed away on August 8, 2024. Trudy was born in El Paso, TX on September 22, 1945 to her loving parents; Charles and Kathleen (Guldner) Hartman.

Trudy and her husband, Larry, married in 1966 and became residents of The Villages, FL in August of 2009 from Pembroke Pines, FL. Trudy was of the Lutheran Faith and a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She was also a member of the Kentucky Connection club and Moose Lodge 1271.

Trudy worked for over 5 years at the University of Miami as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 2005. She enjoyed spending her time playing golf, bingo and bowling.

Trudy is survived by her beloved husband Larry Seiple, two children, Larry Todd Seiple and Keri Lyn Rumaner, as well as a sister, Susan Jane Warmkessel and 3 precious grandchildren; Austyn, Terry and Lauren.

Trudy is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Lori Ann Lynes.