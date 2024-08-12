82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 12, 2024
type here...

Police urge vigilance after series of car thefts and burglaries

By Staff Report
Comments

Lady Lake police are encouraging residents to be vigilant in the wake of a rash of car burglaries and three vehicles that were stolen.

Police said the three vehicles that were stolen have been recovered.

There were about a dozen car burglaries in the Chula Vista area of The Villages as well as Water Oak and Recreation Plantation.

In most cases, cars had been rummaged through with nothing stolen, police said.

Vehicle owners are reminded to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock car doors, never leave keys inside the car, turn on exterior lights and set security alarms.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There are other options for your little white cross

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident says there are other options available for the couple in The Villages determined to display their little white cross.

MAGA cult members don’t deal in facts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader contends that MAGA cult members don't deal in facts and don’t want to see their Dear Leader criticized.

Let’s get the facts straight on America’s oil production

A Village of Silver Lake resident attempts to set the record straight when it comes to America’s oil exports and imports.

Trump is not a threat to democracy

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an answer for those who claim former President Trump is a threat to democracy.

Who is paying for Todd Coon’s political mailings?

A Village of St. Charles resident contends that Sumter County Commission candidate Todd Coon should be honest about who is funding his political campaign.

Photos