Police urge vigilance after series of car thefts and burglaries

Lady Lake police are encouraging residents to be vigilant in the wake of a rash of car burglaries and three vehicles that were stolen.

Police said the three vehicles that were stolen have been recovered.

There were about a dozen car burglaries in the Chula Vista area of The Villages as well as Water Oak and Recreation Plantation.

In most cases, cars had been rummaged through with nothing stolen, police said.

Vehicle owners are reminded to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock car doors, never leave keys inside the car, turn on exterior lights and set security alarms.