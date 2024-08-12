83 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 12, 2024
type here...

Retention pond at new Home Depot blamed for flooding nearby homes

By Marv Balousek
Comments

A Wildwood woman said she was trapped in her home for two days last week due to flooding from Tropical Storm Debby.

“This has really changed our lives,” said Mary Wimberly, who lives about a block south of the Home Depot at County Road 466A (Cleveland Avenue) and Powell Road. “I haven’t experienced any flooding since I’ve been in that house.”

She thanked city staff for helping her and asked commissioners Monday to find a solution to the flooding problem.

But commissioners decided the flooding, accompanied by an overflowing retention pond south of Home Depot, is the store’s problem and declined a plea to help drain the pond.

Home Depot at Wildwod Crossing
The Home Depot at Wildwood Crossing opened in May.

The issue led to a clash between Mayor Ed Wolf and Commissioner Joe Elliott.

Representing Home Depot, Orlando attorney Julie Kendig-Schrader asked the city to help drain some pond water so additional rain won’t cause more flooding.

She said emptying the pond would allow analysis of the soil beneath it to determine the reason it did not drain properly. Trucking out the water would take a month or two to empty it, she added.

A retention ponid at the new Home Depot has become a concern
A retention pond at the new Home Depot has become a concern.

A temporary solution would be to move some of the water to Millennium Park, possibly digging a retention pond there.

“I think doing nothing and waiting for the rain is not the answer,” Elliott said. “We need to empower the city manager to come up with a long-term solution. Doing nothing won’t fix this.”

Elliott’s motion to assist Home Depot was defeated 4-1 after Wolf argued against it.

Wolf, who lives close to the area, said working with the store could subject the city to legal liability.

“We’ve got to be careful,” he said. “I just think we put ourselves in a treacherous position.”

He said helping Home Depot would expend taxpayer dollars without any benefit to the rest of the city.

The rapid pace of development along CR 466A creates more impervious surfaces where storm water can’t drain into the ground.

Debby dumped about 3.6 inches of rain on Wildwood, but Wolf recalled when Florida was hit by four hurricanes in 2005 with a lot more rain and no severe flooding occurred.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There are other options for your little white cross

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident says there are other options available for the couple in The Villages determined to display their little white cross.

MAGA cult members don’t deal in facts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader contends that MAGA cult members don't deal in facts and don’t want to see their Dear Leader criticized.

Let’s get the facts straight on America’s oil production

A Village of Silver Lake resident attempts to set the record straight when it comes to America’s oil exports and imports.

Trump is not a threat to democracy

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an answer for those who claim former President Trump is a threat to democracy.

Who is paying for Todd Coon’s political mailings?

A Village of St. Charles resident contends that Sumter County Commission candidate Todd Coon should be honest about who is funding his political campaign.

Photos