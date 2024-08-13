Be sure to thank the election workers when you vote.

The men and women who work the elections are the backbone of our American democracy.

The election workers in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties are our friends and neighbors. They go through the training to become the people who make our elections go smoothly.

They should be thanked for the work they perform.

In recent years, so many questions have been raised about the integrity of our election workers. Those questions are ridiculous.

We have full confidence in our local supervisors of elections, down to the dedicated men and women working this week as early voting begins.

So when you cast your ballot, be sure to say “thank you” to the election workers. We need them.