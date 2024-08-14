77-year-old Villager struck and killed near Lake Sumter Landing

A 77-year-old Villager was struck and killed early Wednesday morning when she was walking near Lake Sumter Landing.

The woman was walking at 7:12 a.m. when she was stuck by a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 23-year-old Leesburg woman, which was traveling eastbound on Old Mill Run east of Buena Vista Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was attempting to walk across the roadway when she was struck by the vehicle, which sustained front end damage, a broken windshield and a damaged driver’s side mirror.

The Villager was transported to an area hospital where she died of injuries suffered in the accident.

The investigation into the fatal accident impacted traffic in the area for several hours Wednesday morning.