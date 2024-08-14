83.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Pedestrian dies after struck by car in The Villages

By Meta Minton
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car early Wednesday morning in The Villages.

The woman was struck at about 7 a.m. at Old Mill Run and Buena Vista Boulevard near Lake Sumter Landing.

The woman was transported from the scene as a trauma alert, but died of injuries suffered when she was struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said the bright sun has been a dangerous factor in that area early in the morning.

Emrergency personnel were at the scene of the accident in The Villages.
It appeared that the driver who hit the pedestrian was dressed in medical-style scrubs and on her way to work. There are numerous medical-related businesses in that area. The driver remained at the scene and appeared to be cooperating with law enforcement.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene. The investigation has been turned over the Florida Highway Patrol.

