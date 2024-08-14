Thomas G Giles

Thomas G. Giles, 94, died peacefully on August 04, 2024 in Wildwood, FL. A veteran of the U.S. Navy and a distinguished pilot of Navy patrol planes, Tom was known for his courage, generosity, and love of his family. He was an inspiration to all who knew him, and will be greatly missed.

Tom was born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 1st, 1930 to Alfred and Ina Lee Giles, and grew up in Pittsburgh with his sister Evelyn. After graduating from Aspinwall High School, Tom completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh. He enrolled in the US Navy in 1953 achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He proudly served as a pilot, flying P5M Martin Marlin flying boats. He served during the Korean War, and was stationed at Norfolk, VA.

Tom lived in Pittsburgh, PA for many years, then moved to Ligonier, PA where he and his wife Mimi had a lovely house in the country. He loved being an early riser, exercising at the YMCA, and playing golf with his buddies at the Ligonier Country Club. Later in life he moved to Summerfield FL, and then Wildwood FL, where he enjoyed the sunny weather and met many new friends.

Tom had an inquisitive mind and enjoyed nothing more than having deep conversations with friends and family. He was a man of great faith, and loved participating in the various churches that he attended over his lifetime.

Tom is survived by his sister Evelyn Giles Marotz, and his children Marc Giles (Andrea), Scott Lehecka (Jean), Ann Giles Parkes, Tom Lehecka (Carolyn), Steve Giles (Lisa Barth), Clay Giles (Cheryl), and Tracey Flanagan (Jeff). He also has 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Miriam Gordon Giles.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 28, 2024 at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL.