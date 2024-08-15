80 F
Coleman bucks Sumter County trend and decides not to grow

By Marv Balousek
Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night added nearly 7,000 acres to areas designated for future development.

Land was added to the joint planning areas of Webster and Center Hill.

Commissioners also voted to reduce the joint planning area of Coleman and remove acreage from the county’s urban development area.

“These boundaries are set with the intention of the cities ultimately annexing these areas,” said County Administrator Bradley Arnold, adding that they are areas where cities could provide municipal water and sewer services.

He said the joint planning area amendments resolve conflicts and define the area between the cities

A total of 4,857 acres were added to Webster’s joint planning area and 2,025 acres were added to Center Hill while 1,456 acres were subtracted from Coleman.

By choosing not to develop a municipal sewer system, Arnold said Coleman has chosen not to grow, which prompted the reduction.

About 711 acres were removed from the county’s urban development area near a proposed Interstate 75 interchange south of Lake Panasoffkee that never was developed. The area’s designation as an economic activity center also has been rescinded.

With that change, the county’s urban development area was reduced to 141,347 acres.

Jeanette Vieg of Lake Panasoffkee told commissioners they should focus on preserving open land as well as designating land for development.

“You are stewards of the county and you do need to keep an eye on the open space,” she said.

Get Our Daily Emails

