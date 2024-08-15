Maria Dominguez

Maria Mercedes Deschamps Dominguez

Maria Mercedes Deschamps of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2024.

Maria was born on January 3, 1929, in Santiago, Dominican Republic to Carmelo Dominguez and Ana Dolores (Acosta) Dominguez. She was a high school graduate and had attended college in Dominican Republic. In 1953, she married the love of her life, Felipe Deschamps (predeceased). They would have celebrated 71 years together in matrimony this year.

She attended St. Timothys Church, as well The United Methodist Church of Lady Lakes.

Maria was an avid seamstress who also loved to cook for her family and friends, traveling, a good glass of wine, music and dancing, and just enjoying life to its fullest. She was also known to offer a helping hand to anyone in need and always had a very generous and loving heart.

She was a dedicated employee of AT&T in manufacturing, where she had retired from after 17 years.

She is survived by her 4 children: Mercedes (Deschamps) Spindler and her husband William J. Spindler, Cesar Deschamps and his wife Dianeya Ramos, Luis Deschamps, Maria R. Deschamps and her partner Braulio Ruiz. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Eric Spindler, Andrew Spindler, Maritza Spindler, Jennifer (Spanks) Castiglione, Jeremiah Spanks, Kristopher Spanks, Jonathan Spanks, Justin Deschamps, Stefanie Deschamps, Ana Christina Deschamps, Desiree Deschamps and Gabrielle Deschamps. She was also blessed with 25 great-grandchildren, all of which she absolutely adored.

A memorial mass and service will be held at: The United Methodist Church of Lady Lake, 3863 109 W McClendon St. in Lady Lake on Saturday August 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Burial will be private in Marias’ home country of Dominican Republic, where she will be reunited with the love of her life.