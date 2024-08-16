Beverly Irene Lunn

Beverly Irene Lunn, 95, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Brookfield, Austintown, and Struthers, Ohio, passed away on August 12, 2024, at A Banyan Residence Assisted Living in Oxford, Florida. Beverly was born on September 17, 1928, the daughter of Robert and Jessie McKee Young. She graduated in 1946 from Struthers High School. In 1949 she became a registered nurse after graduating from Saint Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland Ohio and several years later received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Youngstown State University. She served as a school nurse for many years in the Austintown schools, leaving her free to spend her summers with her grandchildren.

Bev was an avid sports fan, with a special fondness for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns. She enjoyed her card games with friends and family (especially euchre and Kings in the Corner), bocce, and bowling. She was always a big supporter of her kids, grandkids and great grandkids, cheering them on at track meets, baseball games, soccer games, dance recitals, and marching band performances. Bev and her husband, Kenny, moved from Ohio to The Villages, Florida in 2003 to allow more time to enjoy outside activities.

Bev loved her Ohio churches, Struthers Presbyterian Church and Wickliffe Presbyterian Church and when they moved to Florida, North Lake Presbyterian Church where she was an active member of the Esther Circle. While remaining active in the Saint Luke’s alumni group, she kept busy in Florida playing golf and bocce with Kenny, enjoying her monthly Sunday Tea Club, Retired Nurses Club, Euchre Club among many other clubs. She went to the Genesis Health Club (formerly, MVP) at least a couple of days a week almost until she passed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Kenny, parents, Robert and Jessie Young, siblings, James and Anna Margaret (Elias), grandchild Jack Lunn and great grandchild Isaiah Bryant.

She is survived by four children: Jill (Bob Boerst) Lunn, of The Villages, Florida, Jack (LaDonna) Lunn, of Brookfield, Ohio, Maxine (Donald) Kerens of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Robert (Lynn) Lunn of Silverthorne, Colorado. She has 8 surviving grandchildren who are spread out across the country: Scott (Tia) Adams, Jessica (Gary) Bender, Lisa (Jim) Bryant, Jamie (Jeff) Bryant, Tyler (Tiffany) Lunn, Scott Lunn, Corey (Aubrey) Lunn, and Kevin Lunn. Her survivors also include 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.