89.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 16, 2024
type here...

Credit applicant using fraudulent ID apprehended at Best Buy

By Staff Report
Comments
Kyle Christopher Howard
Kyle Christopher Howard

A credit applicant using fraudulent identification was apprehended at Best Buy at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

Kyle Christopher Howard, 33, of Longwood, went to the store on Wednesday and attempted to obtain a store credit card, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A store clerk noted that Howard and visited the store on two previous occasions and filled out credit applications. Each time, he had presented another individual’s identification.

Officers found Howard at the service counter. He had two digital images of identification cards in his phone.

He was arrested on a charge of fraudulent use of identification. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t believe the lies of the Democrats

A Village of Rio Grande resident takes on the “Democratic propaganda machine.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

We should thank President Biden

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to President Joe Biden.

My irrigation bill goes up while they constantly run sprinklers

A Village of Pine Ridge resident got a $200 irrigation bill and meanwhile he is watching the sprinklers constantly running in The Villages.

Democrats are spreading lies about Trump and Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident accuses the Democrats of spreading lies about Donald Trump and Social Security.

Trump must be held accountable

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that former President Trump must be held accountable for his actions.

Photos