Credit applicant using fraudulent ID apprehended at Best Buy

A credit applicant using fraudulent identification was apprehended at Best Buy at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

Kyle Christopher Howard, 33, of Longwood, went to the store on Wednesday and attempted to obtain a store credit card, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A store clerk noted that Howard and visited the store on two previous occasions and filled out credit applications. Each time, he had presented another individual’s identification.

Officers found Howard at the service counter. He had two digital images of identification cards in his phone.

He was arrested on a charge of fraudulent use of identification. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.