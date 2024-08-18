Carol Ann East

89 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 18, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Carol A. East, 84, of Oxford, FL passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2024. She was born July 7, 1940, in Endicott, NY to John and Mildred (nee Elston) Donalds.

Carol enjoyed playing Bingo and many card games, including Samba with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, William (Bill) G. East.

She is survived by her son, Chris (Melissa) Lindstrom and daughter, Kimberly Lindstrom. Grandchildren, Brad (Claire) Lindstrom, Collin Chaney, Cory Lindstrom, Jesse Lindstrom, Rayne Lindstrom, Crystal Kimmet, and Jasmine Lindstrom; 8 great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a private family graveside service for Carol to be placed next to her husband, Bill at FL National Cemetery-Bushnell, FL.

