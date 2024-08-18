Villager won’t be charged in incident involving wheelchair-bound wife

A Villager will not be charged after his arrest in June in an incident involving his wheelchair-bound wife who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the case of 77-year-old Ronald Francis Revell, who had been facing two felony counts. The case will not be pursued due to “victim/witness issues,” according to the announcement of no information, filed in Sumter County Court.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded June 17 to the home of Revell and his wife of more than four decades in the Village of Hawkins. Suspecting elder abuse had occurred, law enforcement was summoned by the EMS crew to the home on Brett Way.

When officers arrived, Revell claimed his wife had been calling him names and he couldn’t “take it anymore,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He said he is his wife’s caregiver.

The wife called for an ambulance when he would not help her out of her wheelchair, the report said. Revell slapped her on the back of the head “out of anger.” The wife was “distraught and crying.” But she began “begging” officers not to arrest her husband. She said her husband does not have a violent history.

In July, a motion had been filed in which Revell’s wife said she wanted her husband to be able to come home.