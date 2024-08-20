Bicycles and automobiles don’t mix on roads in The Villages

To the Editor:

This letter is sure to bring out the haters.

I have the unpopular opinion bicycles do not belong on the road traveling next to vehicles. Today, there were two people in the golf cart path riding side by side. I will acknowledge one of the two folks knew what she was doing. The man on the outside, right next to the traffic did not. Not only was he rather wobbly, he kept crossing the white line. There was no way to safely pass them with oncoming traffic.

Another cyclist at the intersection of Morse and Warm Springs was making big loops in and out of traffic while waiting on the light to change. Can you imagine the havoc if joggers did that?

Aren’t there any rules in play for cyclists in golf cart lanes and two-lane roads? I just want everyone safe.

Margaret Brown

Village of Dabney