Tuesday, August 20, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Carlene Jones age 72 born on June 6th 1952 in Barbourville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on August 15, 2024. She was a registered nurse with years of service at Hospice of Cincinnati.

She had a Bachelors degree in Nursing and was the recipient of The Prestigious Daisy Award. She was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Hazel Jordan. Her brothers Preston and Kellis Jordan and her sister Fern Broughton.

Carlene is survived by her husband of 55 years Larry E. Jones. Also, three daughters Robin Jones, Debbie Frederickson and Becky Parkes. Brother Bob Jordan and sisters Joyce Cox and Rhonda Clawson. Carlene also had eight grandchildren and one great grandson.

Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on August 31st at 11:00 am. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. 4416 Fayard Dr. Batavia, OH 45103

Another Celebration of Life will be at Immanuel Baptist Church on September 14th at 11:00 am. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. 8015 SE 180th Street, CR 102, Oxford, FL 34484

