Carolann Guglielm

Carolann Guglielm, 77, of the Villages, Florida died on August 14 as the result of a tragic accident.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1946, Carol’s parents were Ralph J. Guglielm and Helen (Suszczynski) Guglielm. She is survived by two sisters, Rosemary Rogers of the Villages, Luann Infante of Canfield, Ohio and a brother, Ralph Guglielm of San Jose, California. In addition, she was blessed with 4 nephews, James, Mark and Jeffrey Rogers and Ralph Guglielm, III and a niece, Elena (Infante) Kessler all of whom she loved dearly. Carol is also survived by her life partner of over 30 years, Ralph Gingery of the Villages.

Carol was a member of the 1964 graduating class at Ursuline High School in Youngstown, Ohio; graduated from Seton Hill University in Pennsylvania; awarded a Master of Music degree from Youngstown State University and finally a Ph.D. in Musicology from the University of Maryland.

Her early employment included a position as on-air announcer for WYSU, the classical music station at Youngstown State University. After moving to the Washington DC area, Carol’s main career was as a senior copyright registration specialist at the U.S. Copyright Office. While there, she also greatly enjoyed giving tours of the historic Library of Congress building as a docent.

Music was the central passion of Carol‘s life. An accomplished pianist and organist as well as a superb soprano vocalist, Carol was a member and vice president of the Village Voices Chorus. Previously she had been a member of the City Choir of Washington DC and the Circle Singers, a chamber choir also in Washington. She loved musical theater and served as an accompanist and music director for musical productions, both at the Youngstown Playhouse in Ohio and in the Villages. She also was thrilled to be a cast member for a number of Christmas Revels productions.

She was active in the American Guild of Organists and served as Dean for the Washington DC chapter and was on the board of the Central Florida AGO.

Carol was an avid reader and enjoyed participating in several area book clubs. Also, she absolutely LOVED to travel and did so extensively throughout the country and internationally. After each trip, she created beautiful photo books of each of these adventures which featured her skills as a photographer. In fact, Carol and Ralph had just recently returned from their last tour together – an incredible 15-day Safari trip to Kenya and Tanzania.

Carol was active in several clubs in the Villages. She was an officer with the Sunset Point Photography Club, a member of the Lady Docs group and the LML group. She also enjoyed the practice of tai chi and met a small group there and treasured the time spent with them nearly every morning at Panera Bread.

Carol Guglielm was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all the people whose lives she touched…

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy Catholic Church in the Villages on September 4, 2024, at 10 a.m. followed by a reception.