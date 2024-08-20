84.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Flooded golf cart path at Evans Prairie Golf Course in The Villages

By Staff Report
Check out this beautiful sunrise reflecting on the water of the flooded golf cart path at Evans Prairie Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Terri Darias for sharing!

Flooded golf cart path at Evans Prairie Golf Course in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Don’t bring your Democratic voting and ideas to The Villages

A Village of Mallory Square resident encourages people who moved from Democrat-run states to accept the conservative principles that have made Florida and The Villages a safe place.

Appalled at the Republican Party

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident, who is a veteran, says he’s had it with the Republican Party and its current standard bearer.

Bicycles and automobiles don’t mix on roads in The Villages

A Village of Dabney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that she believes bicycles and automobiles don’t mix on the roads in The Villages.

Water from sprinklers is dirty and dangerous

A Villager contends the sprinkler water soaking residents on the golf carts paths is dirty and dangerous. She says it’s time to adjust the sprinkler hour

MAGA better brace for a landslide defeat in November

A Lady Lake reader warns that the MAGA crowd better brace for a landslide defeat in November. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos