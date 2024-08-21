Holley Lynne Day

Holley Lynne Day, 57, went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2024.

Holley was born in Rochester, NY to Maynard Day Jr. and LeArda (Morgenthaler) Day on February 21, 1967. In 1974, the family moved to Florida. It was there that Holley graduated high school. For a while, Holley worked at the same company as her mother.

Holley inherited a love for baseball from her father. For over 40 years, Holley, her dad, and mom have visited every Major League Baseball Stadium and every Spring training camp in the United States. Mom’s claim to fame is “singing ‘Take Me Out to The Ball Game’.” in every stadium. Holley also enjoyed bowling and golfing. Her favorite thing to do besides autograph collecting, was to be with her church family. Holley was known for her hugs and back massages. She had a way of making everyone feel special. Her outgoing spirit and personality were one of a kind. These are just a few things that made friendship with her such a gift.

Holley is survived by her mother LeArda Day, her Aunts Tammy Frost and Debbie Poor, and several cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Maynard L. Day Jr.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:30 a.m. at Fairway Christian Church.