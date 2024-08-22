Dorothy Cooper

Dorothy Grace Cooper, affectionately known as Dee, was born February 16, 1937 in Ohio to Earl and Florence Dailey. They and her two sister have preceded her in death. She spent most of her time working as a secretary, She moved to Washington,DC where she met and married Al Cooper in 1979. They lived in Virginia, then Surfside Beach, SC, and then to the Villages. Dee described it as God’s Country.

They made many friends in their 45 years together. Dee enjoyed volunteering and helping others. She loved playing card and board games. She liked needlework and reading.

She is survived by her sister’s children, and her step daughter Linda and many grand, great grand and great great grandchildren.

She worshiped at St Timothy’s. She spent her last year at Harbor Chase, where she died on August 10,2024.

She will be missed by all who loved her. We are so thankful her suffering is over and she is at rest with her Lord and her loving husband.

A funeral will be held on August 26, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, located at 1351 Paige Pl. in Lady Lake.

A committal service will be held on August 27, at 11 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery, located at 6502 SW 102nd Ave. in Bushnel.