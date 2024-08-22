79.2 F
Thursday, August 22, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
John Dennis Heglin passed away August 17, 2024 at the age of 81. Born to Jack and Agnes (Fritz) Heglin on September 15, 1942 in Cincinnati, OH. He was a lifelong resident of Cincinnati, OH and the oldest of four siblings.

He died peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice in Florida after a long battle with Parkinsons disease.

He attended St. John the Evangelist and Purcell High School where he developed his love of music which would drive his future career. After working for Buddy Rogers Music he started The Denny Heglin Orchestra and played guitar at numerous venues in Cincinnati, including Beverly Hills Supper Club and the Moonlight Gardens. He later opened The Denny Heglin Music Inc. stores across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. He provided local band musicians, schools musical instruments and supplies for 47 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Judith Tackenberg Heglin and leaves behind his two children Karri Ann Fork of Cincinnati and Robert W Heglin of St. Helena Island, SC. He is survived by siblings, Michael Heglin of The Villages, Florida, Lynn Heglin of The Villages and Amy Austin of Cumming, GA. His nephew David Heglin and niece Maggie Spaulding of Cumming GA and several grandchildren.

Photos