Raul Rodriguez

Raul Rodriguez, age 79 passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18th 2024 at Osprey Point in Bushnell Florida. He was born on April 29th 1945 in Cayey Puerto Rico to Francisco and Maria Rodriguez.

Raul was blessed with a large family and was the eldest of the siblings followed by David, Manuel, Luis, Nelly, Miguel, Dalia, Ferdinand, Franky & Denise. Raul is also survived by his wife Guillermina Rodriguez and four children, Yolanda Diaz, Raul Jr Rodriguez, William Rodriguez, Miriam Makosky and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins.

Raul was immersed in the Christian community that would be his lifelong support for over 50 years. Raul was also a Pentecostal Pastor for 30 years until his time came to retire. Raul was a lifelong Phillies and Eagles fan. Don’t think of him as being gone away, His journey has just begun. Just think of Raul resting and think of him as living in the hearts he touched.

A service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2024 at 12 p.m. (Visitation from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m.) at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.