William J. Ricci

Bill passed away in Oxford, Florida early the morning of August 8, 2024 a few hours after his 77th birthday. He had fought a long, heroic but always upbeat battle with cancer.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Wilde Ricci, son Matthew and his wife Karen, grandsons Dillon and Hunter, brother Steve and his wife Gerry, and many cousins. The second of three sons of Bill and Mary (Hutchinson) Ricci he was Bill to most but Billy within the family. He grew up in Savin Hill in Dorchester, MA in a two-family house where three cousins lived downstairs. It was like one big household as “the back stairs went both ways.” Bill had eight formative years in grammar school under the Sisters of St. Joseph, then 4 years under the Jesuits at BC High before going on to earn a B.S.I.E. from Northeastern University.

As the middle son, Bill was the rule breaker getting away with things his older brother thought impossible. But Bill also carried the larger part of the burden of caring for his sibling, Robert, three years younger than Bill. Rob suffered from Muscular Dystrophy. Being closer in age, Bill had more overlap in grade school and that continued into high school where Rob had to be carried or wheeled up or down large flights of stairs in the days before ADA.

After college, Bill worked at Cambridge Tool & Mfg (CT), a business in which his father was one of the three partners. CT was a contract manufacturer primarily of engineered die-castings requiring significant post casting machining.

Bill married Rita Honan, in 1969 and they had a son, Matthew. Seeking a warmer climate the family pulled up stakes and moves to FL in 1972. Eventually Bill landed at Chemform an emerging player in jet and rocket engine manufacture. Here he was exposed to the newer machining techniques required for the exotic aerospace alloys.

1980 was another career change. CT had grown significantly and wanted to gain access to a broader base of toolmakers to meet its needs for die casting molds. Bill was induced to rejoin CT as it acquired two small FL based mold makers combined under the banner of Baker Hill Industries. The venture was marginally successful, but overtime grew more into aerospace parts machining. Bill retired from BHI in 2000 turning the leadership role over to his son Matt who had joined in 1999. Today BHI is a highly regarded aero engine parts manufacturer.

In 1983 Bill met Wendy Wilde in Ft Lauderdale, FL. Thirteen years later they were married and enjoyed an incredible 40 year journey together. Wendy had grown up around horses in southern FL and she and Bill purchased a pair of beautiful Haflinger ponies, which they kept on a small farm in Parkland, FL. With “retirement”, they scaled up their equine exposure becoming breeders of Gypsy Vanner horses. WR Ranch became a leading brand among GV Breeders.

While on WR Ranch, its success and Bill’s lengthy battle with cancer would not have been possible without a remarkable woman, Linda Pepple. Linda, gifted her ability to read and communicate with animals and came to work on the farm 22 years ago. With the passage of time, she became a “member of the family” and in these last years used her extraordinary talent for mending animals to become a resident nurse for Bill. Her presence was a godsend to Bill and Wendy.

In addition to his devotion to Wendy, his son Matthew and his loving grandsons, Bill’s major passion was golf. He loved the game. He would be at a course several days a week. He was a member at Eagle Trace CC for many years before moving to Oxford and the Country Club of Sapphire in NC where he and Wendy designed and built a beautiful home as a summer-fall retreat.

Bill’s quick sense of humor and his ability to enjoy the moment were among his hallmarks. He is knows for always quoting “Look for the Good.” He had scores and scores of friends. Lifelong friends from Savin Hill, golfing friends from many places, and business associates. Perhaps among the most important and meaningful friendships, were the many friends of Bill W.