Anthony James Willis

Anthony James Willis, 57, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024. He was born on May 2, 1967 to John and Sandra Willis in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Tony graduated from South Sumter High School in 1985. While there, he was active in the FFA and served as president. He also worked alongside Dr. Mounger at Bushnell Animal Clinic. After high school, Tony began studying to be a vet, but found his true passion working as a lineman. Over time, he moved up to Foreman, General Foreman and Project Manager.

Most recently, he worked as an independent sub-contractor with Utility Oversight Services, Inc. as a Safety Man and Quality Control Inspector. Like his daddy and his mama, Tony was a creative and skillful craftsman. Together, the three of them built a successful business designing and constructing one of a kind furniture, lighting and art from antlers and horseshoes. Besides working with his hands, Tony enjoyed the outdoors.

He grew up camping, fishing and hunting, and he shared that love with his children. In his early adult years, Tony served the Sumter County community as President of the fair board association. He felt it was important to give back to the community that supported him in his youth. Tony was a family man. His children and grandchildren were his greatest treasures.

He is survived by his children, Wyatt (Brooke) Willis, Madison Willis, and a stepson, Colton Craig; his mother, Sandra; his sister Janet (Joseph) Nathe; 6 grandchildren and long term girlfriend, Dolly Butler and her children, Michael and Dylan. He is preceded in death by his father, John Willis.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida. A service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Daniel Kellum officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Cemetery in Center Hill, Florida.