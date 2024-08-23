Dorothy R. Zorros

Dorothy Robbins passed away after a brief illness August 13, 2024 in Wildwood, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Suheski; sister, Anne Hargrove Levy; brother, John Suheski; and her husbands Joe Saunders, Pete Wayer, Cecil Robbins, and William Zorros. She is survived by her nieces Suzanne Hargrove and Wanda Elane, grandnieces Kelly Hargrove Barfield, Rebecca Elane and grandnephew George Elane.

Dorothy was a spirited and multifaceted woman whose generosity and creativity touched many throughout her life.

Born and raised in New York City Dorothy enjoyed growing up in a neighborhood surrounded by European immigrants who were neighbors and friends. She preferred using any extra money for subway trips to parks and museums to explore the world around her. Dorothy had a great love of people and a deep curiosity. She always enjoyed meeting and talking with people that was reflected in her lifelong working career beginning at age 15 in the complaints (customer service) department at Gimbels Department Store in New York, and continuing with work on Wall Street, working for a lawyer in Connecticut, and mostly during her career in claims at Social Security in Florida.

Throughout her life she would help people in need she met along the way. She was very creative making extra money in her early days selling fanciful landscape paintings to a gallery dealer in a resort town in Connecticut. Her personal style was unmistakable. She decorated her home with representations of insects including dragonflies, butterflies and spiders as well as cats, orchids, and figurines from her world travels and Asian influenced furnishings. She loved pink colors on her walls. She enjoyed wearing colorful clothes delightfully decorated with sequins, beads, embroidery and brilliant jewelry depicting insects, flowers, and cats. She ran a tight ship at home avoiding extravagances and clutter.

Until her untimely death she did not see doctors, or take medicine and never complained of pain or was negative about her loss of eyesight due to macular degeneration. In her lifetime she married four times including her soulmate and love of her life, Cecil Robbins. They were an awesome couple who met in their work at Social Security and then retired to see the world as travel agents. They were always happy exploring the world and embracing various cultures until his untimely death. She was always supportive of her husbands and provided for them both emotionally and financially. She regularly commented on being on good terms with them even after divorce or other difficulties. Her positive nature was infectious with sayings such as, “Getting angry just makes you old and ugly.” and “Everybody makes mistakes”.

At the venerable age of 97 she was not afraid of death. Her beliefs were deeply personal, believing in God rather than organized religion, she was open to the mysteries of the afterlife, always curious about what comes next. Dorothy’s life was a journey of exploration, both spiritually and worldly. As per her wishes, Dorothy’s ashes will be cast at sea. May she be remembered for her kind and generous spirit and the way she enriched the lives of others, especially mine. May your spirit live on Aunt Dorothy!

Your legacy of compassion and kindness will continue through your lifelong positive influence on people. With much love and gratitude for having known you and all you have taught me, Suzanne.