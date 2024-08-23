84.7 F
Friday, August 23, 2024
Judith Ann Hudson

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Judith Ann Hudson
With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of a remarkable woman. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother who poured her heart into her family. Her husband, Robert P. Hudson, daughter Kelly Campbell Hudson, daughter-in-law Joanna, and her beloved grandchildren, Kailey, Brittaney, Bella, and Enki, will always carry her memory close.

She has now joined her son Michael Twentythree in heaven, resting in the presence of our Lord and Savior. Her family was her pride and joy, and her love and kindness will forever be remembered.

She touched so many lives with her warmth and grace. Though she is gone from our sight, her spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Her legacy of love remains our strength. We will hold her close in our hearts until we meet again.

