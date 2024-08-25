Dwight T. Lush

Dwight Thomas Lush, 77, of The Villages, Florida, peacefully passed away on August 18, 2024.He is preceded in death by his parents Ruby Lee Rogers Lush and Joseph Arnold Lush, and a brother Gary William Lush.

He is survived by his loving wife Sara Robertson Lush and hisrescued pup and constant companion Millie Marie Lush; his children Tammy Moore (David) ofGeorgetown, KY, Beth Warren of Lexington, KY, and Michael Warren (Carrie) of Georgetown, KY; his siblings, Judith Grose (Marvin) of Blairsville, Georgia, Rodney Lush (Marty, deceased) of Lexington, KY, Marla D’Andrea (Jack) of Atlantis, Florida, and Shane Lush (fiancée’ Teresa Mills); his grandsons Christian Moore, Ryan Moore, Tyler Warren, and Max McCord and his granddaughter Addison Warren; many nieces, nephews, and a great niece and nephew. Also included as family would be his very close and dear friends who held a special place in his life.

Dwight was born in Georgetown, KY on January 7, 1947. He attended Lexington Catholic, Georgetown High School and Eastern Kentucky University. For over 40 years he worked in the industrial tool industry. An avid golfer with impeccable slices, he loved having an occasional beer with his buddies after a perfect golf game. He had a love of cookbooks and cooking shows; his specialty was grilling, baking cookies and brownies. He always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell; he never met a stranger. Dwight had a great ability to make others laugh and his sense of humor will be immensely missed by so many.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Ss Francis & John Catholic Parish, Cardome Main Chapel, 806 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown, KY 40324 with Father Linh Nguyen officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.