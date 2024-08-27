Louis Wayne Edwards

Louis Wayne Edwards, 87 of Wildwood, Florida, passed away on August 17, in Hospice Care of Hernando County. Born in Hernando County, Florida, he was the son of the late Jesse Newton Edwards and Louise (Trowell) Edwards.

A man of the outdoors, Wayne found his greatest joys in nature-whether it was fishing, camping under the stars, or simply spending quality time with his loved ones. His passion for the outdoors led to a fulfilling 32-year career as a State Park Ranger with the Florida Department of Natural Resources, where he dedicated his life to preserving Florida’s natural beauty.

Wayne previously lost his beloved wife of 49 years, Thelma F. Edwards. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Edwards of Wildwood, FL, and Alan Edwards of Brooksville, FL. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Loretta Spencer of Romney, WV; Brandon Edwards of Garner, NC; Jeremy Edwards, Justin Edwards, Joshua Edwards, Lisa Edwards, Lana Edwards, and Lorrain Edwards, all of Brooksville, FL. Wayne is further survived by seven great-grandchildren: Alexandria Spencer, Addison Spencer, Ansley Spencer, and Jaxon Spencer, all of Romney, WV; Jayden Edwards, Emma Edwards, and Mikaela Edwards, all of Brooksville, FL. He is also survived by one sister, Norma Brost of Live Oak, FL and was preceded in death by four sisters, two brothers, and two half-brothers.

In honor of Wayne’s life and the impact he had on those around him, the family will be holding a private celebration of his life later this year.