Tuesday, August 27, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Thomas J. Cheatham
Thomas J Cheatham age 42 passed away peacefully on August 21st 2024. He was a great brother, son, and friend.

Preceded in death by his father Jimmie Cheatham, grandparents Charles and Christine Reynolds, uncles Ralph Russo and Randy Reynolds, stepbrother Donald McMann, and nephew Little Kevin.

Survived by his brother Nathan Cheatham (w. Andrea), mother Lois Allen (h. Dan), stepbrothers Ken Allen (w. Nancy), Kevin Allen (w. Andrea), stepsister Sandra McMann, aunts Dale Penaranda (h.Tony), Sandra Reynolds, Valerie Reynolds, Hollie Neil (h.Ron), Rachel Reynolds, uncles Kevin Reynolds (w. Jade) and Mark Reynolds, and nephews Andrew, Adam, and Abraham.

Tom loved to fish and spend time with family and friends. He enjoyed building things and was able to craft many useful items. He loved his dog Trixie and she was a faithful companion to him. We will miss him very much. Planning a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

