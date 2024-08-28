80.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Intoxicated woman arrested after alleged attack on husband at Harbor Hills

By Staff Report
Gulden Weitekamp
An intoxicated woman was arrested after an alleged attack on her husband at Harbor Hills.

Deputies were called Sunday night to the upscale gated community in rural Lady Lake where the husband of 44-year-old Gulden Weitekamp said he had been attacked, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The husband said his wife was intoxicated and “struck him multiple times with a closed fist and a shoe striking him in the face,” the report said. He suspected she was still in the house, but a search of the premises revealed she was not there.

Deputies found the native of Turkey “just down the road”from the residence. She claimed she had been attacked, but her “narrative was inconsistent” and she “displayed signs of intoxication.”

She claimed she was suffering from hip pain and was transported by ambulance to UF Health Leesburg Hospital.

Upon her release, she was booked at the Lake County Jail on a charge of domestic battery. She was released after posting $2,500 bond.

