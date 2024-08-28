93.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Joe F. Bridges of Wildwood, Florida died on Sat. 8/24/2024 at the HCA Hospital Ocala. He was born in the home of his parents, Charley & Floy Bridges on March 23, 1945.in Arcola, MO. Who have preceded him in death. He had one older brother, Charles E. Bridges, & Sister-in-law Anita Bridges who also preceded him in death.

Joe worked as a Firefighter/Paramedic for the City of Liberty, Mo for 31 years. Where he met and married the love of his life, Angie (Jacoby) Bridges. They had 43 wonderful years together. Raising kids, traveling in their RV and around the world or going to the lake or ocean as often as possible.

Joe is survived by his two sons, Mike Bridges of Liberty, MO; Jeramy Jacoby of Grand Rapids, MI and his daughter Missy Bridges of Kansas City, MO He has 3 grandchildren, Christian 17, Olivia 16, & Brady 12. Grand Rapids, MI His two nephews Chris Bridges, Edgewater, MD & Mitch Bridges, St. Louis, Mo 2 great nephews and 2 great nieces.

He also leaves behind a great many brothers from the Fire & Police Departments at Liberty, MO

He will be greatly missed.



