80.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
type here...

Wildwood’s population gain slows as The Villages turns to Lake County

By Marv Balousek
Comments

Wildwood’s population gain slowed significantly over the past year as The Villages moved its focus to building homes in Lake County.

The city’s population reached 31,337 as of April 1, up about 3 percent since 2023, according to the latest estimate from the University of Florida Bureau of Economic and Business Research.

The number of residents has effectively doubled since the 2020 Census, when the population was 15,730.

City Manager Jason McHugh told commissioners the city was adding about 4,000 to 5,000 residents a year and probably will return to that pace as The Villages moves its expansion back to Sumter County.

Mayor Ed Wolf recalled that the population was 1,200 when he began his city government career more than 50 years ago.

Wildwood’s rapid growth has required the city to spend $150 million to expand its wastewater treatment capacity. The city is building a new treatment plant next to the old one and the two plants will process up to 4.5 million gallons daily.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Border bill was ploy to secure benefits for illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident suggests the Biden/Harris border bill was merely a ploy to get more illegal immigrants on benefits.

We don’t need a socialist puppet in the White House

A woman from Villa Alexandria says it would be great to have a female president some day, but right now we need a true leader like former President Trump.

Real Americans will not vote for a pitiful sore loser

A reader from Lady Lake, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he believes that real Americans will not vote for a pitiful sore loser.

Moderates and independents will determine this election

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that moderates and independents will determine this election.

Vietnam veterans grateful for community support

The leader of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 offers thanks to the community for continued support of its charitable causes.

Photos