Colleen Marie Sherman

On August 15, 2024, Colleen Marie Sherman, passed away at the age of 76 in The Villages, Florida after a valiant battle with lung cancer.

Colleen is survived by her beloved husband, Greg, their sons, Ryan McNamara (wife Julie), Tim McNamara, Kyle McNamara (wife Gerorgianna), her daughter Therese Beebe, brother John Krainert (wife Donna), sister Lesa Fitzpatrick (husband Tim), nephews Andrew Krainert, Sean Krainert and Austin Fitzpatrick and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Letha Krainert, her sister Mary Keddy, her son John McNamara and nephew Timmy Fitzpatrick.

Colleen was born on March 18,1948 in Vallejo California. She graduated from St. Vincent High School in 1966 and went on to attend Solano Community College in 1969 earning her Associate in Arts (AA) degree. She then embarked on a career that was both diverse as it was rewarding. Her professional journey included roles as a Medical Assistant, a Medical Assistant Instructor, a warehouse worker in a retail furniture store, and a cashier at Publix Supermarket.

Her creativity and artistic talent shone through in her passion for designing and creating stained glass window displays, a hobby that illuminated the lives of those around her. She enjoyed playing the piano and her long walks in the park, where she would feed the squirrels and birds. She also had a strong connection to her own animals, especially her cats Bella and Luna.

She was a very sociable and generous person with a fun-loving, spirited personality and will be missed by all those who loved her.

Colleen was a devout Catholic and will be remembered with a memorial service for family and friends in the coming months. She will lay to rest next to her son John at All Souls Cemetery in Vallejo, California.