James Coleman Bress

James Coleman Bress, M.D., died on August 11, 2024, at the age of 87. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, he graduated from Taylor Alderdice High School. After high school Jim attended and graduated from Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, PA. After college, Jim studied at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, graduating with honors in 1962.

After medical school, it was off to Wadsworth VA Hospital in Los Angeles for internship; Montefiore Hospital Pittsburgh for a Residency in Internal Medicine; Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital, New York City, for a Medical Oncology Fellowship. Jim joined the Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Washington, D.C.

After the Navy, Jim joined his brother Alan in a Practice of Medical Oncology in Pittsburgh. They were early pioneers in oncology and practiced together for 45 years. Jim touched the lives of enumerable patents and was admired for his knowledge, respect, candor, and kindness to them and their families.

Jim was a very good athlete in his youth. Not only did he play basketball in high school, but also played varsity basketball all four years of college, starting at center, and was captain of the team his senior year. He was also a long-time enthusiastic fan of Steelers football, Pirates baseball, and Penguins hockey. While in medical school, Jim took an afternoon off to catch the 7th game of the 1960 World Series in which Bill Mazeroski hit a dramatic walk-off homer against the Yankees to win the game and capture the series title. Jim also witnessed the Steelers triumph in Super Bowl XL in Detroit in 2006.

Jim loved and is survived by his wife Michele and was extremely proud of his two wonderful children, Harley and Courtney. Also, his in-laws, Sarah and Danny Vogus, were much loved by Jim, along with his “sister” Linda Frediani, and many nieces and nephews. Jim has scores of friends and colleagues who will miss him terribly. Michele wants to thank the Cornerstone Hospice team for their invaluable knowledge and help.