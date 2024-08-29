Mildred Fey

Mildred Fey passed away on August 27th, 7:59am, two months before her 98th birthday. She was born 10/26/1926 in Brooklyn, NY and then moved to PA and retired in FL.

Family was everything. She was proud to say that she was married for 69 years to her husband, Harold. They moved to The Villages in 1990. She loved to walk and meet up with Harold Schwartz on the golf path. She said he was right when he said, “You can live like a millionaire here.” Millie was the pickleball queen in her time when the game was first introduced in The Villages. She played until she was 89 when she injured her back. She loved the Senior Games and always came home with a gold medal.

She leaves behind two sons and a daughter in law, three grandchildren, a grand daughter in law and a grandson in law, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Thank you Cornerstone Hospice for the kind and capable hands at her home and the hospice house. The visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake.