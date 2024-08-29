Walter John Sefic

Sefic, Walter, 85, passed to his eternal reward on August 27, 2024 joining his three children Annette, Cindy and Doug in Heaven.

Wally was a wonderful man who worked for NASA for 36 years before retiring and was a volunteer fireman following his retirement. Wally’s favorite sports were golf and fishing. He was loved by his family and friends. God bless you our Loved one.

Wally is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Ann Sefic of Lady Lake, Florida; daughter, Loretta “Lori” Sefic of Costa Mesa, California; grandsons, Johnnie Sefic of Dayton, Ohio, Nicholas Sefic of Tennessee, Larry Fromhart of Bonita Springs, Florida and 7 great grandchildren.

Memorial service Friday, August 30, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home 134 N. HWY 441 Lady Lake, Florida 32159