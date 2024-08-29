81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 29, 2024
type here...

Walter John Sefic

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Walter John Sefic
Walter John Sefic

Sefic, Walter, 85, passed to his eternal reward on August 27, 2024 joining his three children Annette, Cindy and Doug in Heaven.

Wally was a wonderful man who worked for NASA for 36 years before retiring and was a volunteer fireman following his retirement. Wally’s favorite sports were golf and fishing. He was loved by his family and friends. God bless you our Loved one.

Wally is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Ann Sefic of Lady Lake, Florida; daughter, Loretta “Lori” Sefic of Costa Mesa, California; grandsons, Johnnie Sefic of Dayton, Ohio, Nicholas Sefic of Tennessee, Larry Fromhart of Bonita Springs, Florida and 7 great grandchildren.

Memorial service Friday, August 30, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home 134 N. HWY 441 Lady Lake, Florida 32159

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Taxpayers picking up tab for illegal immigrants

A Village of Amelia resident contends that anyway you look at it, American taxpayers are picking up the tab for illegal immigrants.

Border bill was ploy to secure benefits for illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident suggests the Biden/Harris border bill was merely a ploy to get more illegal immigrants on benefits.

We don’t need a socialist puppet in the White House

A woman from Villa Alexandria says it would be great to have a female president some day, but right now we need a true leader like former President Trump.

Real Americans will not vote for a pitiful sore loser

A reader from Lady Lake, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he believes that real Americans will not vote for a pitiful sore loser.

Moderates and independents will determine this election

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that moderates and independents will determine this election.

Photos