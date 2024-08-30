James Joseph Bradbury

James Joseph Bradbury, 94, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2024. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on November 30, 1929. James, affectionately known as Jim to close friends, made a lasting impression upon all who had the delight of knowing him.

A proud and honorable veteran, Jim served his country with distinction in the United States Air Force for seven years from 1947 to 1954. Achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was assigned to the 518th Air Defense Group in Niagara Falls, New York, with active service in Newfoundland. His most notable duty assignment was with the 518th Infirmary, where he displayed exemplary commitment to the well-being of his fellow servicemen. For his dedicated service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

In 1960, Jim married the love of his life, Angeline Appoloney, and together they shared 64 wonderful years of marriage. They raised their family while he worked as a beloved shop teacher at Clearview Regional High School in Sewell, New Jersey, where he taught for 30 years from 1963 until his retirement in 1993. During summers, Jim also served as a camp counselor at Camp Kennebec Boys Camp in Belgrade, Maine for 13 years, inspiring countless young boys with his humor and wisdom.

Jim was a lifelong learner with a special interest in outer space and history. He often could be discovered puttering around the garage and crafting new inventions as “the original MacGyver.” He was a passionate golfer and football enthusiast, and enjoyed playing cards and games with friends and family. Jim had a love for creative costumes—most famously dressing as Uncle Sam and Abraham Lincoln—and he enjoyed decorating his golf cart for themed parades. He also shared many RV camping adventures and summer vacations in Maine with his family, creating cherished memories.

Jim’s one-of-a-kind personality will always be remembered. Known for his legendary antics, he was always ready to bring a smile to those around him. Whether barking at people like a dog, sneaking up to poke or tickle loved ones, or bursting into spontaneous song, Jim had an unmatched joy for life. A true Wile E. Coyote fan, his playful spirit and sense of fun made him the life of any gathering.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife Angeline Bradbury, his cherished two daughters Dianna Rohweder of Kenhorst, Pennsylvania, and Kathleen Caprara with her husband Chris of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; his niece Kathy Gassaway and her husband Terry of Powell, Ohio; his beloved grandchildren Jessica Farley of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Karyne Golding and her husband Dustin of White Post, Virginia, Mary Drenning and her husband Joseph of Reading, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Werner and her husband Tyler of Mohnton, Pennsylvania, and David Rohweder of Phoenix, Arizona; and his three precious great-grandchildren Nash Golding, Alister Werner, and Finley Werner. He was preceded in death by his son Paul Bradbury and his parents, Rheuben Schwind and Margaret (Styers) Schwind.

A faithful Catholic throughout his life, Jim was a loving husband, devoted father, and playful grandfather who cherished his family deeply. He was a spirited teacher, always eager to share his knowledge and wisdom with others. While his earthly presence is wholeheartedly missed by all who cared for him, his family and friends find comfort in knowing his soul has been embraced by God and reunited with his son Paul.

A Celebration of Life will be held in The Villages, Florida, on Sunday, September 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chatham Recreation Center. Interment will take place on Saturday, December 7, at 1 p.m. at Manahath Cemetery in Glassboro, New Jersey, where Jim will be laid to rest beside his son Paul.