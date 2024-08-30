Miriam Whitt

Miriam Bruce Whitt, age 85, of Johnson City, Tennessee left this world for eternal peace on August 11, 2024. Miriam was born on October 11, 1938 in Morgan County, Kentucky to Charles and Marcella Franklin.

She graduated from Morgan County High School in 1956. She spent many years in Ohio where she raised her three daughters along with her husband of nearly 60 years, Farrell Whitt. They happily retired to The Villages, Florida in 1988 where their life was packed with golf, pool days, good friends and hosting frequent visits from family. Their home was filled with many memories that their children and grandchildren will always cherish.

They relocated to east Tennessee in 2015 to be close to her family. Miriam’s heart was filled with love for her family. She always had a desire to help, but also loved to tell you what she thought. Her family will miss her bold personality, humor, and laughter. Miriam is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Marcella Franklin, husband Walden Farrell Whitt, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Miriam is survived by daughters Cassandra Thewke (Doug), Myra Whitt, and Mitzi Whitt, grandsons Justin Hildenbrand, Chase Hildenbrand (Liz), Travis Reed, Troy Doss, granddaughter Rosie Mayes (Preston), and great-grandchildren Amelia Hildenbrand, Avery Hildenbrand, Israel Hildenbrand, Peyton Reed, Piper Diehl (Reed), Kailyn Hildenbrand, Audrey Mayes, and her uncle Larry McKenzie (Marta). A thank you to Amedisys Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s research hospital