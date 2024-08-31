88.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Curtis Bland Lominac

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Curtis Bland Lominac, 84, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on August 27, 2024.

He was born in Micaville, North Carolina on May 4, 1940 to Alfred and Mary Lominac. He was a member of the the VFW in Lake Panasoffkee, the Moose Lodge in Lake Panasoffkee, and the American Legion of Fruitland Park. He enjoyed music, playing his guitar, mandolin, upright bass, singing, and writing songs.

He is survived by his children: Jeffrey Lominac of Michigan. Marcia Lominac of Michigan, Kevin Lominac of Michigan, and Craig Lominac of Michigan; sisters: Linda Moore of Spruce Pines, North Carolina and Sandy Mundy of Spruce Spines, North Carolina; brothers: Alfred Lominac of Spruce Pines, North Carolina and Dennis Lominac of Commerce, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Lominac.

