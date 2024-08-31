Harriet Albrizio

Harriet June Albrizio, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2024, in Summerfield, Florida. June was born in the Bronx, New York to Charles and Dora Spindler on June 15, 1940.

Her family moved to Brooklyn, New York where she spent much of her life until she married and started a family of her own, moving to Staten Island, New York in 1979. She married Frank Albrizio on October 8, 1995, in Staten Island. June is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dora Spindler and siblings Eileen and Arnold. To those who loved and adored she was known as June or “Grams” to her grandchildren.

June is survived by her beloved husband Frank Albrizio and her former husband Alan Levine; her children, Michael Levine, Geri Anne Fox, (Michael Fox); grandsons, Nicholas Fox and Matthew Fox; extended family Jennifer Albrizio, Daniel Albrizio and Michael Albrizio.

June was a member of the Women’s American ORT in New York for many years especially in the 70’s. She worked as a Manager of Steel Electric Products in Brooklyn, New York for over 23 years before retiring to Florida. She was very active in the Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club Community and a part of various clubs and organizations throughout the years.

She was an integral part of the travel club for 25 years and was devoted to making every trip, cruise, concert or event special for everyone. June had a passion for shopping and traveling, being able to see the world and buying mementos to treasure. She enjoyed her weekly card games and daily activities with friends in the community. She will be profoundly missed in the many lives she touched. Her spirit will continue to guide and inspire all of those who were blessed to know her.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 14 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL 32162. Visitation 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Service 1:00 p.m. Reception will follow.