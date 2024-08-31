Michael Wayne Van Voris

88.2 F
Saturday, August 31, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Michael W. Van Voris passed away peacefully on August 28, 2024 with his family by his side at the age of 85.

Mickey was born in Albany, New York to John “Jack” and Lillian (Ryan) Van Voris on March 15, 1939. Mikey has one brother, Robert (Amanda) Van Voris who resides in Sydney, NY. He is predeceased by his parents, his loving wife of 40 years, Lona McKeen Van Voris and his son, John.

Survivors include his beloved wife Janet “Jan” Covell Van Voris of the Villages, Florida; his daughter, Dona McShane (Bill Relyea) of Albany, NY and Stepchildren Michelle Strenk of the Villages, Florida. Scott (Chris) Covell of Fairport, NY, Thomas (Cheryl) Covell of Ithaca, NY. Grandchildren; Rachel (Phil) Matthews, Devin (Allie Berner) McShane and Matthew, Tyler (Lindsey), Samuel (McKenzie), Nicholas (Julie) , McKenzie, Josephine, Lee, Sydney and Molly along with his Eight great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

At his 50th high school reunion, Mickey became reacquainted with a lifelong friend who now resides in the Villages, Florida. He was invited to visit and soon married Jan Covell. They enjoyed traveling, boating, golfing, fishing, flying his drone and spending time with family and friends.

His work experience was varied until he won elected office for Supervisor for the Town of

East Greenbush, NY. He lived most of his life in East Greenbush and held this position for 27 years. His love of service and community was appreciated by those he served. After leaving that position, he was tapped to serve as the Aide to the NY State Speaker of the Assembly. He held that duty till his retirement.

Mickey was loved for his quick wit, ability to deliver amusing stories and for making folks, friends, and strangers alike, smile.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Cornerstone Hospice for their loving care.

Internment and a Celebration of Life will be held in New York at a later date at the family’s convenience.

