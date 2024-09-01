Carla V. Murphy

Carla V. Murphy, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2024. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, she was the beloved daughter of Albert and Josephine Bruch.

Carla grew up in Cheyenne, embracing the values of community and family that would carry her through life. In 1986, Carla married her best friend and soul mate, Michael Murphy. The couple made their home in Houston, Texas, where they built a life filled with love and adventure. Their greatest journey began when they decided to take up sailing, a passion that led them to live aboard their Island Packet, aptly christened Warthog. For nearly seven years, they explored the Gulf of Mexico, the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, and the beautiful waters of the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Along the way, they made countless lifelong friends who shared in their seafaring adventures.

After their time at sea, Carla and Michael settled in Delray Beach, Florida, before eventually moving to The Villages in 2008. In The Villages, Carla became an active member of the community, participating in several clubs and indulging in her love of shopping, cooking, and interior design. She cherished time spent with family and friends, creating warm and welcoming spaces filled with love.

Carla is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years, Michael Murphy; her daughter, Sheridan Johnson; her son, Michael Johnson and his wife, Cindy; and her son, Michael Murphy and wife Theresa. She was a proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry her memory in their hearts.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Carla’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to your local ASPCA, honoring her love for animals.

Carla’s adventurous spirit, generous heart, and unwavering love for her family and friends will be deeply missed by all who knew her.