Eugene A. Parent

Eugene A. Parent, 79, of Littleton NH, peacefully passed away on 8/19/2024 in The Villages FL.

Gene was born in Littleton NH to John D. Parent and Marie J. Parent on 7/23/1945. He attended grade, middle, and high school in Littleton NH. Later he attended and graduated Bryant & Stratton School in Boston MA, studying the Data Processing Management Curriculum. He married Marilyn J. Cassidy on 10/29/1966 in Groveton NH. He worked for 20+ years at Polaroid in the Boston MA area. Gene worked in several different positions for the company over the years. He also spent 10+ years with PC Connections in the Nashua/Merrimack area. After retiring in 2006 from his professional carrier, Gene and his wife Marilyn moved down to The Villages in Florida where he worked part time over the next 15+ years at Publix Grocery and Publix Liquor store.

Gene’s father worked in a liquor store in his later years and also wanted to move to FL, but unfortunately passed away before he was able to make that happen. Gene took pride in following in his father’s footsteps. Gene was in the United States Army for three years where he earned best marksman in his battalion. He was a man of faith and was member of Kairos, a prison ministry on five separate occasions. Also, he served as a spiritual director on Cursillo, a three-day Christian retreat many times. Gene has served as a lector, he and his wife Marilyn also participated in Marriage Encounter. He loved his family and spent most of his time with them when possible. Instead of playing golf with friends, he would prefer to spend time with his wife for a nice dinner in his retirement years. Gene enjoyed taking photos, playing softball, announcing baseball games, watching the Red Sox’s and all New England sports teams.

Gene is preceded in death by John D. Parent and Marie J. Parent.

Gene is survived by Marilyn J. Parent (wife), Christine A. Parsons (daughter), Daniel Parsons (daughter’s husband), Marc R. Parent (son), Samantha D. Parent (son’s wife), John D. Parent (brother), Joanne Parent (brother’s wife), Johnathan Parsons (grandson), Leah Geary (niece), John “Danny” Parent (nephew).

A celebration of life will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on September 9, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, located at 3975 Wedgewood Ln. in The Villages.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on September 10, located at Saint Vincent de Paul5323 E. Conty Rd 462 in Wildwood.

A burial will follow at Bushnell National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery, located at 6502 SW 102 Ave. in Bushnell.