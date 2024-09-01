James Francis Lyons

James Francis Lyons, age 98, died August 29, 2024 at home with his family.

He was a resident of the Villages, FL. He was born in Pringle, PA during the Great Depression.

He was a WWII veteran, he served on D Day June 6th, 1944. He enlisted in the Naval Amphibious forces at the age of 17 with his father’s permission. On his 18th birthday he was sent to France to join the war. He was a Coxswain during the D Day Invasion; he hauled troops to Utah Beach and Omaha Beach. He remained in Cherbourg after it was liberated hauling supplies by truck for the war effort. He later joined the US Army Air Core, which later became the Air Force, he was discharged in 1949. The training received in the military was invaluable.

Next, he embarked on nearly 40-year career as a Quality Assurance Inspector at Pratt & Whitney Air Craft. After retirement from Pratt & Whitney, James and Fern retired to the Villages where he enjoyed golf and his membership at American Legion Post 347. He loved dancing and met many friends there over the years.

He is predeceased by his parents James & Agnes (Kosisher), Lyons.

also his wife Fern (Pelletier) Lyons, a son, Larry Lyons, daughter, Nancy Nichols, two sisters Rita McCarthy & Arline Kennison.

He is survived by his daughters Loretta Lyons, Linda Poole and her husband John Poole, Joyce Schrey and her husband Tom Schrey.

Grandchildren Heather Jean Curran, Andrew Morin, Morgan & Chad Embury and Marissa Sioch and 2 great grandsons Sawyer & Cole Embury.

Also, sister Agnes McCarthy, a very special niece Donna Hackett and many other nieces and nephews, extended family and special friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake.

Mass will be held Friday, September 6 at St. Timothy Catholic Church at 8:30 a.m. James will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery with full military honors from American Legion Post #347 to be with his wife, Fern, on Monday September 9, at 10:00 a.m.