Pamela June Buchanan

Pamela June Buchanan, lovingly known as Pam, passed away after battling a brief illness on August 28, 2024, in The Villages, Florida, at the age of 73 years. Born on January 17, 1951, in New York, NY, Pam was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Pam led a life marked by dedication and service. While her family was stationed at Osan Air Base in Korea, she began her career as a dental assistant at the base’s dental clinic. Her skills and passion for helping others took her across the globe, enabling her to continue her work in Hawaii and eventually at the DiLorenzo Army Dental Clinic in the Pentagon. While the family spent 30 years in the Air Force, she selflessly supported various military organizations supporting the military family.

An avid traveler, golfer and fisherwoman, Pam found joy in everything she did. She also had a heart for volunteering, particularly with the USO, where she dedicated her time to supporting military families. Her culinary skills were admired by all who had the pleasure of tasting her home-cooked meals.

Pam was an active member of various clubs within The Villages community. She shared camaraderie and built lasting friendships through the Brits “n” US Club, Red Sox Nation, Celtic Club, and the neighborhood Lake Ridge Loop Group.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, James W. and Joan P. Colleypriest. Pam’s legacy will be carried forward by her devoted husband of 53 years, Thomas “Buck” Buchanan and her son, Thomas “Jamie” Buchanan, both of The Villages, Florida; her loving daughter, Kristin Lasagna, along with her grandsons Austin, Tyler, and Ryan of Alpena, Michigan; and her siblings, William and his wife Gay Colleypriest of Hernando Beach, Florida, Jim and his wife Rose Walls of Ryde, Isle of Wight, UK, and Gail and her husband Tim Dundas of Kamloops, British Columbia. Her surviving family also includes her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Debra and Don Hale of Burke Hollow, Vermont, Bette and Paul Harmon of Inverness, Florida, and Barb and Phil Foster of Gray, Maine, as well as numerous nieces and nephews from across the US and the UK.

A visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in The Villages, FL, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on September 4, followed by a service from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the same location.

A church service will take place at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, Florida, on September 5, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This will be followed by a reception at the church. Pam will be laid to rest at The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on September 5, at 1:30 p.m.