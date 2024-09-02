89.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 2, 2024
type here...

Ann Marie Germano Brennan

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Ann Marie Germano Brennan
Ann Marie Germano Brennan

Ann Marie Germano Brennan of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Dunmore, Pennsylvania past away August 30, 2024.

She was the daughter of Michael Germano Sr. and Rose Sciacca Germano. Ann Marie was the wife of the late Patrick J. Brennan Jr, formerly of Archabald, Pennsylvania.

Surviving is her son Patrick J. Brennan III and his wife Arlene Brennan, her granddaughter Shana Matthews, her husband Clinton Matthews and great grandson Brennan Matthews. She always said Brennan was born at the right time to bring so much joy and happiness to her life.

How she loved being raised as the only girl with four wonderful brothers who are all deceased. Michael Germano Jr, Robert Germano, Joseph Germano and Doctor Peter Germano. Per Ann Marie’s request, there will be no viewing and the funeral will be private.

Ann Marie asks family and friends to remember her as loving you. In her memory, do something special for a senior citizen.

Pat, thanks for all the wonderful memories. Mom (A.M.B)

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives

A Village of Rio Grande resident writes that the American voters cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives.

Residents must be responsible on multi-modal paths

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends resident have a responsibility to use the multi-modal paths in a safe manner.

Hey Bob Collins, I have a brain!

A Village of Fenney resident responds to a previous letter writer who asked,”How could anyone with a brain support Kamala Harris?”

Letter writers make false claims about benefits and illegal aliens

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident attempts to clear up misinformation spread by previous letter writers.

Democrats showing their true colors

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Democrats are showing their true colors.

Photos