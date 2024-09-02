Ann Marie Germano Brennan

Ann Marie Germano Brennan of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Dunmore, Pennsylvania past away August 30, 2024.

She was the daughter of Michael Germano Sr. and Rose Sciacca Germano. Ann Marie was the wife of the late Patrick J. Brennan Jr, formerly of Archabald, Pennsylvania.

Surviving is her son Patrick J. Brennan III and his wife Arlene Brennan, her granddaughter Shana Matthews, her husband Clinton Matthews and great grandson Brennan Matthews. She always said Brennan was born at the right time to bring so much joy and happiness to her life.

How she loved being raised as the only girl with four wonderful brothers who are all deceased. Michael Germano Jr, Robert Germano, Joseph Germano and Doctor Peter Germano. Per Ann Marie’s request, there will be no viewing and the funeral will be private.

Ann Marie asks family and friends to remember her as loving you. In her memory, do something special for a senior citizen.

Pat, thanks for all the wonderful memories. Mom (A.M.B)