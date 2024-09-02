75.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 2, 2024
type here...

Henry Marcel Korab Jr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Henry Marcel Korab Jr.
Henry Marcel Korab Jr.

Henry Marcel Korab, Jr., 88, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024. Born on May 3, 1936, in Newark, NJ, to Henry Marcel and Charlotte Korab, Sr.,

Henry cherished his time in nature, enjoyed watching classic films, and had a passion for opera and ballroom dancing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Stanley and Richard Korab. Henry is survived by his son, Robert Stewart (Stephanie) Korab, four grandchildren, and his caretaker, Rick (Cheryl) Burns.

Cremation has taken place at Banks-Page-Theus Funeral Home and private family services will take place at a later date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Letter writers make false claims about benefits and illegal aliens

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident attempts to clear up misinformation spread by previous letter writers.

Democrats showing their true colors

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Democrats are showing their true colors.

Host illegal aliens in your home

A Village of Hadley resident encourages those who want to help illegal aliens to host them in their homes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look at reality and vote for democracy

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that American voters need to look at reality and vote for democracy.

Bicycles belong on the multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Antrim Dells resident contends that bicycles belong on the multi-modal paths.

Photos