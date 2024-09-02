Henry Marcel Korab Jr.

Henry Marcel Korab, Jr., 88, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024. Born on May 3, 1936, in Newark, NJ, to Henry Marcel and Charlotte Korab, Sr.,

Henry cherished his time in nature, enjoyed watching classic films, and had a passion for opera and ballroom dancing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Stanley and Richard Korab. Henry is survived by his son, Robert Stewart (Stephanie) Korab, four grandchildren, and his caretaker, Rick (Cheryl) Burns.

Cremation has taken place at Banks-Page-Theus Funeral Home and private family services will take place at a later date.