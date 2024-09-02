Jo Ann Zsilavetz

91.4 F
The Villages
Monday, September 2, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Jo Ann Nancy Zsilavetz, July 27, 1946 – August 12, 2024. JoAnn Zsilavetz, beloved wife of Frank Zsilavetz, Lady Lake, FL, lost her long-fought battles with cancer on August 12, 2024 at the age of 78. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family under the compassionate care of UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital, The Villages, FL.

Born to Frank and Josephine Galiastro of Jersey City, NJ, JoAnn graduated from Ferris High School, Jersey City, NJ, and earned her real estate agent and broker’s license while raising her kids. She was a loving mom and grandma, a highly-successful business owner, avid golfer, and most recently, JerseyGirl727, Poet Laureate of Harbor Hills. In her final weeks, JoAnn was lovingly honored by her ladies’ golf league friends with an awesome surprise party for her 78th birthday.

She is survived by her adoring husband Frank of 55 years, son Christian Zsilavetz (Heather) of Atlanta, GA, sister Francine Siederer (Martin) of East Brunswick, NJ, brother Joseph Galiastro (Mary) of Palm Bay, FL, grandchildren Joseph Jr, Kayla, John and Jesse Zsilavetz, and Zoe and Emma Hastings, and many nieces and nephews. JoAnn is pre-deceased by her son Joseph Zsilavetz Sr., her brother Frank Galiastro and sister Rose Marie (Galiastro) Kutler.
Her fierceness and strength inspire us and will live on, along with her beautiful poetry.

