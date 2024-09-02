Steve M. Stewart

Steve Stewart, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and devoted servant of the Lord, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2024, at the age of 79. Born on June 1, 1945, in Upstate New, Steve lived a life marked by faith, dedication, and love for his family and community.

Steve was a man who cherished his roots and the people he grew up with, including his high school sweetheart, Marty. The two met in the same high school class, and that is where their love story began. They married right out of high school on November 3, 1963, embarking on a lifelong journey together that spanned over six decades. Their union was blessed with three children: Jim, John, and Jill, each of whom Steve loved deeply and guided with wisdom and care.

Right after high school, Steve began his career at International Paper, where he worked diligently for the first ten years of his marriage. In a transformative turn in his life, Steve embraced Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, a decision that profoundly shaped his future. His newfound faith not only brought a deep sense of purpose but also led him to change careers. He spent the remainder of his working life at Quaker Electric, where he became known not just for his work ethic, but for his integrity and kindness.

Steve’s commitment to his faith extended beyond his professional life; he answered a higher calling and became a pastor. Together with Marty, he began a house church, pouring his heart into ministry and community service. They planted a church and were instrumental in the restoration of a historical church building, leaving a lasting legacy.

Steve’s life was a testament to the power of transformation, love, and faith. He will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family, his passion for serving others, and his dedication to his faith. His kindness, guidance, and the example he set will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Steve Stewart is survived by his loving wife, Marty; his three children, Jim, John, and Jill; and numerous grandchildren who were the light of his life. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.