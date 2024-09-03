79.7 F
Bruce F. Picard

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Bruce F. Picard, 75, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on August 28th at his home after a long illness.

Bruce was born in Laconia, NH on Sept 4, 1948. He became a firefighter/EMT in Marion City, FL in 1982. In 1985, he went to work for MRMC as a paramedic for 23 years, the last 8 years of that time as an anesthesia tech. He also worked as an EMT instructor for several years.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 25 yrs, Debbie, his children, Chris Ray (Nathalie), Wendy McIntyre (Jon), Brian Picard (Joda), his 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Carol Robison of Pennsylvania.

He is predeceased by his first wife Amy L Picard.

Funeral services will be held at Roberts Funeral Home 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, Florida on Sept 6. The visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., the service will be taking place at 12:00 p.m. with Chaplain Joe Lacompada of the Marion County Fire Services officiating. Honor Guard will be present as well. Burial will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens in Ocala at 2:00 p.m.

