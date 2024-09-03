Dale Wayne Capodanno

Dale Wayne Capodanno, 84, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on August 29, 2024. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 7, 1940 to RT and Lilly Capodanno.

His hobbies included collecting guns, shooting, listening to country music, song writing, carpentry, and storytelling. He loved his family and his dogs.

He is survived by his daughters: Dawn Ann Brown of Plant City, Florida and Tamara Lynn Capodanno (Javier Gonzalez) of Ivor, Virginia; son: Daryl Wayne Capodanno of Brooksville, Florida; grandchildren: Amanda, Katie, Ashlyn, Darrell, and Amelia; brother: Gary Capodanno (Lori) of Scottsboro, Alabama and his beloved dog: Comanche.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Sandra Rogers and son-in-law: Dennis Rogers.

A service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Purcell Chapel. Interment will follow to Garden of Memories Webster, Florida.