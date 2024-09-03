74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
type here...

Dale Wayne Capodanno

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Dale Wayne Capodanno
Dale Wayne Capodanno

Dale Wayne Capodanno, 84, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on August 29, 2024. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 7, 1940 to RT and Lilly Capodanno.

His hobbies included collecting guns, shooting, listening to country music, song writing, carpentry, and storytelling. He loved his family and his dogs.

He is survived by his daughters: Dawn Ann Brown of Plant City, Florida and Tamara Lynn Capodanno (Javier Gonzalez) of Ivor, Virginia; son: Daryl Wayne Capodanno of Brooksville, Florida; grandchildren: Amanda, Katie, Ashlyn, Darrell, and Amelia; brother: Gary Capodanno (Lori) of Scottsboro, Alabama and his beloved dog: Comanche.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Sandra Rogers and son-in-law: Dennis Rogers.

A service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Purcell Chapel. Interment will follow to Garden of Memories Webster, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives

A Village of Rio Grande resident writes that the American voters cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives.

Residents must be responsible on multi-modal paths

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends resident have a responsibility to use the multi-modal paths in a safe manner.

Hey Bob Collins, I have a brain!

A Village of Fenney resident responds to a previous letter writer who asked,”How could anyone with a brain support Kamala Harris?”

Letter writers make false claims about benefits and illegal aliens

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident attempts to clear up misinformation spread by previous letter writers.

Democrats showing their true colors

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Democrats are showing their true colors.

Photos